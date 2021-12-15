CUMBERLAND — Garrett County won an American Farm Bureau Federation County Activity of Excellence award when the Maryland Farm Bureau held its annual convention and meeting of delegates and CyberAg Symposium in Cambridge.
Highlights of the convention included adopting and updating policy, recognizing members’ achievements on the state and national level, networking over awards presented and the election of officers.
American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall was the keynote speaker. The symposium addressed being prepared for growing threats with cybersecurity, even in the ag community.
For the first time, both a male and female ag ambassador were chosen in place of the Miss Maryland Agriculture scholarship program. The winners were from Frederick and Prince George’s counties.
Every two years, the American Farm Bureau Federation bestows upon select members of Congress recognition to those who work tirelessly to support the interest of farmers across the country and rural America. Sen. Chris Van Hollen was one of seven members of Maryland’s congressional delegation to receive the Friend of Farm Bureau award for the 116th Congress. His award was presented in person during the convention.
Billy Bishoff was reelected as a District 1 officer for Garrett County.
Maryland Farm Bureau also celebrated its Young Farmers Committee that collected 597 pounds of food donated through the Young Farmers Fill-A-Ford Campaign in partnership with Preston Ford and the Maryland Food Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.