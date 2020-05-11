OAKLAND – The Garrett County commissioners held a virtual public meeting and discussed a Federal Communications commission market modification to pursue adding Maryland market channels to the current Pittsburgh market channels.
The commissioners also declared May 7 as A Day of Prayer in Garrett County.
The commissioners approved Garrett County Community Action Committee Inc.’s request for fiscal 2021 county property tax abatement for seven properties of the committee. They also authorized CAC to use Community Development Block Grant funding to serve the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis.
A bid was awarded for the Garrett County Animal Shelter roof project under budget of $41,376.
A road name resolution for Pen Mar Lane in Grantsville was approved
A Federal Communications Commission market modification was discussed but will only be pursued through federal partners to add Maryland market channels to the current Pittsburgh market channels.
A link to the recorded broadcast can be found at: https://bit.ly/5-4PublicMeeting.
Public issues that are to be presented during any public meeting should be scheduled with Carol A. Riley-Alexander, executive assistant to the commissioners/county administrator, by 11 p.m. Monday one week prior to the meeting day. The next scheduled public meeting will be May 19 via livestream at 4 p.m.
