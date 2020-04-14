OAKLAND — The Garrett County emergency service organizations have been working with each other to organize response efforts in the community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Garrett County Emergency Operations Center was activated March 22 to offer coordination for public safety and health agencies.
Clinicians and administrative staff have been preparing for the potential increase of COVID-19 cases in the region. New medical protocols have been implemented to mitigate the strain on health care resources and each first responder has been issued personal protective equipment for daily operations.
Appropriate infection control measures and precautions are being taken when responding and transporting all patients. The protocol is being followed to maintain safety standards for responders, patients and equipment concerning COVID-19.
“I would like to assure the public that emergency services, all of our local rescue squads and fire departments, are prepared to continue providing emergency medical services and the best possible care to the citizens of Garrett County and surrounding areas during this pandemic emergency,” said Wayne Tiemersma, chief of Garrett County Emergency Services.
There is no anticipated lapse in emergency response capabilities or longer than normal response times to calls for service.
For questions regarding coronavirus, visit https://garretthealth.org/coronavirus or call 301-334-7698.
