Garrett Farm Bureau plans agriculture education tours

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Farm Bureau will host educational tours of local alternative agriculture business opportunities on July 26 at 6 p.m., followed by the organization’s annual Miss Agriculture Contest.
Bureau members Chester and Trish Yoder of Cove Pastures Farm in Accident will offer tours of their innovative alternative agriculture businesses, including Branch Bender Cidery at 1202 Harmon Road.
Female participants between the ages of 16 and 19, must be Garrett County Farm Bureau members or their parents must members in good standing to be eligible. Contestants will receive a variety of opportunities in agriculture education, career preparation and public relations to enhance their agricultural, professional and personal lives.
All parts of the Miss Maryland Agriculture application that can be found at https://www.mdfarmbureau.com/miss-maryland-agriculture/ must be completed, signed, and returned to Garrettcountyfarmbureau@gmail.com by July 20.
Anyone with questions may text or call Arlene Lantz at 240-321-8205.
