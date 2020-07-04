OAKLAND — The Garrett County Farm Bureau is seeking residents to vie for the title of 2020 Miss Maryland Agriculture.
Eligible applicants include females between the ages of 16 and 19 who are either Garrett County Farm Bureau members or their parents are members in good standing. Contestants will receive a variety of opportunities in agriculture education, career preparation and public relations to enhance their agricultural, professional and personal lives.
Applications must be completed, signed, and returned to Garrettcountyfarmbureau@gmail.com. Applications are due on July 20.
The local Garrett County Farm Bureau contest will be held on July 26 at 6 p.m.
The Garrett County Miss Farm Bureau will need to participate in the Miss Maryland online orientation on Aug. 3.
The winner must participate in the Miss Maryland contest in Timonium on Aug. 27 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
For more information, text or call Arlene Lantz at 240-321-8205.
