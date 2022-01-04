MCHENRY — The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will meet Jan. 19 at the Pine Lodge Steakhouse. Those wanting to order dinner should arrive by 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Nicolee Ambrose, Maryland’s Republican National Committee member, will speak on Voter Integrity.
Ambrose was appointed to the Temporary Committee on Election Integrity, established by the Executive Committee of the Republican National Committee, and served as a co-chair of the Voting Systems and Technology Subcommittee.
The Temporary Committee submitted its findings and recommendations to the Republican National Committee in August.
The business meeting will include voting on amendments to the bylaws, announcing programs and events for 2022, planning for the legislative session and reports from leadership training.
Anyone supporting the platforms and programs of the Republican Party is invited to attend.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact 301-501-0444.
