OAKLAND — A Garrett Workforce Housing Alliance dinnertime gathering at Uno’s planned for “building connections” was attended by 60 county residents.
The group is focusing efforts on meeting the housing needs of the wide swath of residents who make between $35,000 and $65,000 a year and are therefore disqualified for federal subsidies but still can’t find or afford available homes, said Ryan Kitzmiller, president.
“I had many conversations with business owners, government officials and residents who offered substantial support for our effort to address the housing needs of the county’s ‘missing middle,’” said Kitzmiller. Among the ideas being considered, Kitzmiller said, is finding owners of vacant homes and lots across the county and seeking to acquire the properties through donation or purchase with the goal of rehabilitating them or razing them to build affordable workforce housing.
“I’ve assigned one of our employees to research ownership of the properties,” said Mountain Lake Park Mayor Don Sincell, who planned to meet with staff from state and federal agencies during the annual PACE reception in Annapolis. “I will ask them to consider contributing to the workforce housing alliance,” he said.
Treasurer Monique Mehring and Vice President Kassy Cosner outlined steps that have been taken to establish a nonprofit organization.
Tracy Edwards, a resident of Long Stretch and a professor at Frostburg State University, has had experience with a longstanding affordable housing community developed by a Cincinnati, Ohio, nonprofit. “I think we need to draw on case studies of other areas (where workforce housing needs have been met),” she said.
Restaurant owner Brenda O’Donnell and High Mountain Sports owner Steve Green discussed reviving a dormant countywide fundraising campaign to assist the alliance.
Will Wrobleski, president of the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, said that the chamber wants to be involved. “Two of our executive board members were at the meeting and we want to help. When we look at the declining population of the county, we can’t bring more people in if there’s no housing for them,” he said.
Josh Noland, an excavator and lifelong resident of Mountain Lake Park, came with blueprints for several affordable homes.
“We need grants for construction and development of workforce housing,” said Noland, who says he prefers to work to better his immediate community.
Fred Polce Jr., representing Garrett County’s Local Management Board, said the group has funding available to finance a survey of housing needs in the county. “We will be reaching out to the alliance for them to be involved in this process,” he said.
Nick Fratz-Orr, president of the Garrett County Board of Realtors, said the group is going to solicit contributions from sellers of real estate at the point of sale.
“Folks who came out to Uno’s offered to help with everything from supervising rehabilitation of houses to writing grants and conducting research. One participant even offered to purchase a lot and wait until it’s sold to recoup his investment,” said Kitzmiller.
The GWHA is asking for volunteers to serve on its real estate, construction, finance and budget/fundraising and research/education committees.
A survey and a donation link can be found on the Garrett Workforce Housing Alliance Facebook page. Residents are also invited to join the Facebook group Housing Availability for All. For more information, contact 301-800-8032, affordablehousing.ggc@gmail.com or P.O. Box 268, Oakland, MD 21550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.