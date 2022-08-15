OAKLAND — Women’s Equality Day 2022 will be celebrated in Garrett County with an art exhibit at The Gallery Shop in Oakland the week of Aug. 24-31 with a special event Aug. 26, the day of the national recognition of Women’s Equality Day.
The celebration is being coordinated by the American Association of University Women-Garrett Branch, Garrett County Commission for Women and the Garrett County Democratic Women of the Garrett County Democratic Club as part of a statewide celebration.
Last year, the three groups were part of a larger coalition that marked the celebration of the 100th year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the constitutional right to vote.
The 2021 theme was “Hard Won…Not Done.” This year’s celebration continues the theme “Not Done.”
The 19th Amendment was certified as part of the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920. In 1971, U.S. Rep. Bella Abzug championed a bill in the U.S. Congress to designate Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day.
The local celebration will begin with the opening of a special exhibit at the Garrett County Arts Council’s The Gallery Shop at 108 S. Second St. developed by VoteEquality, which describes the vision of the art exhibit: “Through partnerships with well-known artists, this project depicts diverse groups and communities, including LGBTQIA+, Black women, women of color, indigenous people and young people, to help them see themselves in the struggle for equal rights in the Constitution.”
The first live public exhibit of the artwork was held in Oakland, California, in March and now the collection is on the move at events and showings across the country. Each event will highlight the artists and include an auction of original art to benefit the grass-roots efforts to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution.
“There is so much to learn about the continuing effort to gain full gender equality,” said Judy Carbone, president of AAUW-Garrett Branch and chair of the coordinating committee. “After the certification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, Alice Paul knew that the amendment wasn’t sufficient to ensure full equality for women, so she wrote the original draft of the Equal Rights Amendment. It was first introduced in Congress in 1923. ... This exhibit celebrates gender equality guaranteed by the ERA and provides information on why it is necessary. There is still much work to be done to see that our children and grandchildren always have full gender equality.”
The poster art exhibit will be open at The Gallery Shop every day except Sunday from Aug. 24-31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A “Hard Won, Not Done” reception will be held Aug. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. with opportunities to bid on the art, purchase raffle tickets, food and beverages. The event will offer information tables from the sponsoring organizations and two panels of local women talking about their own experiences with gender equality and/or inequality. The first panel will be comprised of students and the other will be of local women who are in the first part of their careers. A question-and-answer period will follow.
AAUW-Garrett Branch will provide information on gender pay gap and the effects of that gap on women throughout their lives. The Garrett County Democratic Women will have additional information on the Equal Rights Amendment and how advocates, regardless of political affiliation, can make their voices heard. The Garrett County Commission for Women will collect feedback from local women on issues they face.
The VoteEquality table will provide information on voting for those who support gender equality as well as some items to take home.
A poster designed by AAUW-Garrett Branch Vice President Kendall Ludwig and her associate Olivia Weeks, both of CurlyRed, will be raffled to support AAUW-Garrett Branch.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/.events/2907828909519218?ref=newsfeed. Each of the sponsoring organizations also has a Facebook page, as does Women’s Equality Day Celebration Across Maryland.
