OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department is offering the recently approved Moderna and Pfizer updated COVID-19 booster vaccines at a COVID vaccination clinic Sept. 16 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the health department in Grantsville. Appointments are preferred and priority is given to people 65 or older. Schedule an appointment at garretthealth.org/vax-updated/.
The updated vaccine boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and protects against the newer omicron variants that account for most of the current cases. The vaccine is approved for emergency use as a single booster following completion of the primary vaccine series or a single booster if it has been at least two months since the most recent booster.
The Pfizer updated booster shot is authorized for individuals 12 and older, and the Moderna updated booster shot is authorized for adults 18 and older. As new variants of the virus emerge, updated boosters are intended to provide optimal protection against COVID-19.
