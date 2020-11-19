OAKLAND — Johnathon Corbin, informatics administrator, Garrett County Health Department, was recognized as a Community Star on the 10th annual National Rural Health Day.
Corbin appears in the 2020 edition of the book of Community Stars, published on the official NHRD website, powerofrural.org.
A 2014 graduate of Frostburg State University, he has made significant strides in propelling rural health equity to the forefront of public health through the development and use of open source informatics capacities in Garrett County. These key investments in technological infrastructure and replication of these tools in communities across the United States have transformed community health data collection, aggregation, analysis and forecasting in strides to improve the delivery of community services and make health equity a cornerstone of public health in rural and urban communities alike.
For more information about Corbin’s work, contact the Garrett County Health Department’s Office of Population Health, Innovation and Informatics at mygarrettcounty.com or media@mygarrettcounty.com.
On the third Thursday of November every year, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health leads National Rural Health Day, an annual day of celebration that shines a light on those serving the vital health needs of an estimated 57 million people living in rural America. NOSORH is the member association serving all 50 State Offices of Rural Health.
SORHs provide support to rural hospitals, clinics and other rural stakeholders in several ways, including technical assistance, funding that supports workforce development, population health management and quality improvement initiatives.
In 2015, NOSORH put out a nationwide call to nominate individuals, organizations and coalitions that make a positive impact in rural communities. Soon after the stories started coming, the book of National Rural Health Day Community Stars was created. This year, nominations came in from 48 states, a record for the annual recognition program.
Learn more about National Rural Health Day at https://www.powerofrural.org/.
