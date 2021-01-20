OAKLAND — Garrett Lake Arts Festival has sponsored several virtual learning experiences for Garrett County Public Schools this academic year.
Early in December, all second and third graders experienced Charm City Junction perform bluegrass style music while sharing about Appalachian music.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade participated in Pirate School: Follow Your Compass. Created and performed by veteran New York actor David Engel, the show is set to an original cartoon-inspired musical score while Pirate Professor Billy Bones offers a character-building, anti-bullying performance with opportunities for class discussion.
Pirate School: The Science of Pirates lets students through grade six explore their own curiosity for science with science, technology, engineering and math concepts through the lens of seafarers of the past.
In Janet’s Planet, fourth graders will engage in STEM learning by exploring next generation science standards and designing their own crew module and building their own heat shield.
National Players will present the Shakespeare comedy “As You Like It” for students virtually.
For more information about how GLAF supports arts in education, visit: https://artsandentertainment.org/arts-in-education/.
