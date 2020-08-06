OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department reminds parents of the following required vaccines for school students.
• A single dose of Tdap and meningococcal vaccine is required for all students entering seventh through 12th grades.
• Two doses of Varicella vaccine are required for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade.
The health department will hold two free immunization clinics by appointment for students in need of the vaccines for school entry — Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department in Oakland and Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grantsville location.
Parents are asked to bring a copy of the student’s immunization record. To schedule an appointment, call 301-334-7770 or 301-895-5355.
Gardasil, the human papillomavirus or HPV vaccine, is available to age-eligible students. HPV vaccine is recommended for females 9 to 26 years old and males 9 to 21 years old to help prevent cervical, vulvar, vaginal, oral, penile and anal cancers.
An administration fee will be charged. Students should bring a valid insurance card so their insurance can be billed for Gardasil.
For more information, call 301-334-7770 or 301-895-5355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.