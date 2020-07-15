MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual Business Before Hours: State of the County via Zoom July 21 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Garrett County Commissioners Paul Edwards, Larry Tichnell and Jim Hinebaugh will provide their perspectives on fiscal year 2020, including top priorities for the coming year. They will specifically focus on the county budget, broadband expansion and economic development. The event is sponsored by Clear Mountain Bank and Potomac Edison.
There is a fee to attend. Residents may register online at visitdeepcreek.com or by calling Holly Lane at 301-387-6171. Upon registration, participants will receive an email confirmation with the link to join the event.
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is the largest professional business association in the region with 600 members representing every industry in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.