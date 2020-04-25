OAKLAND — Garrett County Director of Finance Scott Weeks announced an estimated $5 million reduction in revenue for the next six months from the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest unanswered questions are how long will the governor’s orders to stay at home last and how quickly local industries can return to normal levels of business.
Weeks is estimating losses for income tax, accommodations tax, admission and amusement tax, recordation tax, transfer tax and investment income. He has been involved in meetings with the Maryland Association of Counties and the state director for the Bureau of Revenue Estimates, Andrew Schaufele. The groups have been attempting to pin down a percentage figure to gauge the impact of the pandemic on income tax, which is the county’s second largest revenue stream.
While revenue projections are down, the county is positioned well and has a plan in place. “I believe we will be able to weather this storm,” Weeks said.
The budget gap has been closed by reducing services such as paving and deferring capital projects and capital expenditures. Also, the government has put a hold on hiring.
The 2020 fiscal year ends June 30 with a projected $2.7 million reduction in revenue. Also, using best estimates, the county will see a $2.2 million reduction in revenue for fiscal 2021.
“This is a global situation with so much uncertainty. Right now, I think we are going to be able to make due by shuffling a few things around,” said Commission Chairman Paul Edwards. “Also, my fellow commissioners agree, it’s raining now. We may have to tap into the reserves we have managed for just such an event with large-scale impacts.”
Both state and federal funding has been made available to cover expenses specific to COVID-19. The county has secured funding through multiple programs.
