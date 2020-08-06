OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has resumed limited visitation in accordance with guidelines from state and federal public health authorities to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In mid-March, GRMC suspended all visitation to protect against any possible spread. As Maryland entered into phase 2 of reopening, the hospital was able to reevaluate its policy, loosening some restrictions to allow for limited visitation. GRMC has added two temperature kiosks located in the main lobby and emergency room for quick and easy screening. Everyone entering the hospital is required to stop at a kiosk.
Visitation guidelines vary depending on the reason for visiting the hospital.
• Everyone entering the hospital is required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and will be screened at the temperature kiosks located in the main lobby and emergency room.
• Adult inpatients who are admitted may designate one consistent visitor throughout their stay.
• Visitors must be 18 years or older and visit only during designated visiting hours, noon to 7 p.m.
• All visitors must stay in the patient’s room throughout the visit.
• Visitors must obtain and wear a visitor badge while inside the hospital.
• Visitation is not permitted if you have a fever, have been recently exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
• Patients who are suspected of having COVID-19 or have tested positive will not be allowed to have visitors.
• The subacute unit will permit outside visits with one visitor per patient; if there is inclement weather, a designated area indoors has been established that allows for social distancing.
• One visitor will be allowed per patient in the ER, or two visitors for pediatric patients.
• Patients at end-of-life stages will be allowed two visitors at one time, immediate family only.
• OB patients are allowed only one person to accompany them throughout the birth process; no other visitors will be allowed.
• Patients at the hospital for same day surgery procedures may be accompanied by one person; once the patient is taken to the outpatient area, the visitor must either accompany the patient and remain in their room or leave the building until called back.
No one is permitted to accompany outpatients in lab or radiology unless a patient is a minor or assistance is required.
The main entrance of the hospital will be locked on weekends. Visitors should use the emergency room entrance beginning Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday morning.
GRMC is closely monitoring the COVID virus both locally and nationally and will continue to update the policy as needed.
For a full list of the new visitation guidelines, visit www.grmc-wvumedicine.org.
