ACCIDENT — The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will hold its annual picnic July 15 at the Accident Town Park West Pavilion on Wood Street.
Social time will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 6 p.m.
Elected officials will be introduced and given the opportunity to address the group. Other items of business will include the ongoing raffle of a locally made quilt, campaign activities and the opening of the Republican campaign headquarters.
All men and women interested in the issues and platforms of the Republican Party are invited to attend the picnic.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish. The club will provide a meat dish, paper products and beverages.
Participants are asked to let planners know they are attending, but RSVPs are not required.
For more information or to confirm attendance, call club president Luanne Ruddell at 301-501-0444 or secretary Lisa Welch at 301-501-1132.
Information and messaging are also available on the club’s Facebook page.
