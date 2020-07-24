OAKLAND — Garrett Growers, a local farmers co-op, is offering residents the opportunity to purchase fresh produce through its online ordering system. Community members may either subscribe to a weekly veggie box or order from produce available for the week. The ordering system can be accessed from www.garrettgrowers.com.
Veggie box subscriptions can either be picked up or delivered to a residence for a small fee. Contactless delivery is available upon request. Contact garrettgrowers@gmail.com to confirm the delivery radius. Vegetable orders without a subscription may be picked up on Fridays. Orders must be placed by Thursday at 3 p.m.
Pickup locations are Extension Office, Oakland; Deep Creek Pharmacy, McHenry; Firefly Farms, Accident; High Country Creamery, Grantsville (Fridays only); and Wholesome Harvest, (Fridays only).
Delivery and pickup for the veggie boxes is on either Tuesday or Friday for Oakland, McHenry and Accident,.
All of the produce offered is grown locally by family farms and is picked fresh prior to each delivery.
Participating farms include A.L.L. Produce, DeBerry Farm, Fresh Produce, Naaman Miller Farm, Lester Kauffman Farm, Gary and Maggie Coene, Fred Petershiem Farm, Yoder’s Tomatoes, Evan Schrock Farm, Whistle Pig Farm, Phillip Schrock Farm, Backbone Food Farm, Jay Maust Farm, David Yoder Farm, John Porter Farm and Punky’s Place.
