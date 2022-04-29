Members of Team 1629 Garrett County Coalition — GaCo celebrate winning the 2022 Chairman’s Award after returning from the FIRST World Robotics Championship held in Houston. From the left are Josh Hinebaugh, Larry Friend, Logan Mason, Atlee Wise, Dylan Pudlak, Jacob Green, Natalie Warne, Jeremy Perando, Ava Rankin, Roger Dixon, Chase Bender, Jackson Hordubay, Amelia Bolden, Mason Qualls, Maria Sanjulian, Larry Mullanax, Sophia Rankin and Lorie Warne.