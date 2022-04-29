OAKLAND — The Garrett County Public Schools’ robotics Team 1629 Garrett County Coalition — GaCo earned the 2022 Chairman’s Award at the FIRST World Robotics Championship held in Houston after excelling in the national championship two weeks prior.
The team went 5-5 in qualification matches and finished 34th out of 76 teams. The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award at FIRST; it honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST.
The award recognizes the team’s measurable impact on participants, school and the community with emphasis on promoting science and technology through FIRST programs. The criterion has a special emphasis on recent accomplishments within the last three years.
The team, which outshined five other teams that were in the running for the award, is inducted into the FIRST Hall of Fame and will be invited to attend the 2023 championships.
“I recently heard a colleague say that this is a Lifetime Achievement Award for Team 1629 and realized that this is the perfect description,” Garrett County Superintendent of School Barbara Baker said.
“They have been so incredibly successful over the years. This award is the pinnacle for this program, but it is more than that. Their vision, ‘All Kids — STEM Ready’ is the cornerstone of the work that this team does. It’s about so much more than awards and accolades … it’s about learning. That’s what makes this extra special. Earning the FIRST Chairman’s award is recognition of the literally thousands of hours of work and dedication that went into building and sustaining this team and ensuring that we are building a future of STEM success. I could not be prouder.”
The team is planning a community celebration. For more information or to request student representatives from GaCo to give a presentation, contact gaco@garrettcountyschools.org or call 301-616-3231.
Follow @gaco1629 on social media.
