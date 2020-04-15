Public comments accepted by school board
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education has modified the procedure for accepting public comment while virtual meetings are being held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Public comment may be submitted by email to public.comment@garrettcountyschools.org by 4:30 p.m. April 13 for the April 14 meeting.
Topics excluded from public comment include individual personal issues, anything that identifies individual students or staff, matters that are on appeal or may be appealed, topics included in formal public hearings and advertising or solicitation for products and/or services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.