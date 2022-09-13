OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education will vote on the recommended grade-band alignment for selected Southern area schools at its public meeting Sept. 19 in the cafeteria of the Dennett Road Educational Complex. The meeting will be livestreamed for public review.
A review of the southern-end schools is underway to determine the educational specification and feasibility of grade-band alignment pertaining to Broad Ford Elementary and Southern Garrett High School.
Public comment will begin at 4 p.m. before the board meets in executive session. The board will reconvene for public session at 6 p.m. and accept public comment following presentations at approximately 7 p.m.
