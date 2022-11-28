OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools is set to begin a facility utilization and grade-band alignment study of the northern district schools with two separate advisory groups to examine and make a recommendation for the future of Swan Meadow School and Route 40 Elementary School.
A facility utilization and grade-band alignment committee will be formed to study the northern district schools, similar to what occurred recently in southern district schools. The recommended footprint would provide for grades seven through 12 in high school and align pre-K through sixth in the elementary schools. The committee will examine instructional benefits and challenges, proposed footprint, facility utilization estimates, estimated budgetary impacts and a recommended timeline.
The two advisory groups to make a recommendation for the future of Swan Meadow and Route 40 schools will operate independently of each other and will focus only on their respective school. Each group will consider student enrollment trends, age/condition of the school building, transportation, educational programs, the racial composition of the student body, financial considerations, student relocations and impact on the community in the geographic attendance area.
Comments can be sent to gradeband.alignment@garrettcountyschools.org.
