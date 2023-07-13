OAKLAND — When Garrett County Public Schools open for the fall, the Northern Garrett middle and high schools will become the Northern Complex, housing grades six through 12 for northern area communities, and the Hickory Environmental Education Center.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Brenda McCartney announced the changes along with the Central Office move and adjusted hours at Swan Meadow School.
The Northern Complex will have one principal with an office at the middle and high school buildings and an assistant principal at each facility.
Hickory will continue serving students from all GCPS schools.
The Central Office will be moved to the Dennett Road Educational Complex and the Northern Complex in the middle school. The Elementary, Secondary, and Special Education departments will make a temporary move to Northern Middle by the end of August with a later move to Dennett Road. The Superintendent, Finance, Human Resources and Student Services departments will move to Dennett Road by the end of November.
The office building on South Second Street will be vacated and returned to the county commissioners by the end of the year. All phone numbers are expected to remain the same. Any updates will be reflected in the GCPS directory at www.gcps.net/directories.
Swan Meadow School will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily as a way to better serve the Swan Meadow community and comes with the support of the GCPS Transportation and Food & Nutrition Services departments.
Questions can be directed to the Public Relations Office at public.info@gcps.net.
