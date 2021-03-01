OAKLAND — As Garrett County students begin to return to in-person learning, the school system will follow procedures for inclement weather much like it has in the past. However, with advance notice, students can learn virtually in lieu of a snow day.
Garrett County Public Schools will notify the public as soon as possible, but no later than 6 a.m. on a day that is impacted by inclement weather.
Notification for virtual learning in lieu of a snow day will be provided one day prior to a virtual learning day.
All schools will be closed on snow days and there will be no virtual learning that day. Snow days will be made up at the end of the school year.
Schools will still operate on a two-hour delay schedule for in-person and virtual learning. Announcements will be made by 6 a.m. and inclement weather conditions will be reassessed by approximately 7:15 a.m.
There will be no in-person learning on days designated as virtual. Announcements for virtual learning days will be made no later than 3 p.m. the day prior.
