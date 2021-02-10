School calendar ready for review
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools has proposed a calendar for the 2021-22 school year with the first day of school on Aug. 30.
The calendar can be reviewed at https://www.garrettcountyschools.org/resources/public-information/pdf/calendars/GCPS-Calendar-2021-2022--Web-Accessible--proposed--Aug-30%2C-2021-Start-(2-9-2021)-with-possible-Spring-Break-included.pdf.
Schools would be closed on Autumn Glory Friday, Thanksgiving Monday and the Friday and Monday of Easter in April. The last day of school for students would be May 31, 2022.
The board is requesting comments by noon on March 5 so that it can take action at the March 9 meeting.
