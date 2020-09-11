OAKLAND — The Garrett County Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services Office continues to distribute free meals to children up to age 18. Meals for students can be picked up Tuesday evenings or Wednesday afternoons with seven breakfasts and lunches to be distributed.
A new meal application form is required because last year’s applications have expired. An application can be picked up at any school or meal distribution site or visit https://www.garrettcountyschools.org/food-and-nutrition-services.
For students attending school, breakfast will be served to eat in their assigned area. Lunches will be distributed in the assigned area as well. Wednesday meals will be provided to take home on Tuesdays.
Weekend meals will be distributed on Fridays with two breakfasts and lunches.
Meals for students learning from home will be distributed Tuesday at the following locations:
• Eastern Garrett Fire Hall, 5 to 5:15 p.m.
• Bittinger Fire Hall, 5:45 to 6 p.m.
• Swanton Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6:25 to 6:40 p.m.
• Deer Park Town Hall, 6:50 to 7:05 p.m.
• Grantsville Elementary, Tuesdays at 5:00 - 5:15 p.m.
• Friendsville Elementary, 5:40 to 5:55 p.m.
• Hickory Environmental Center (Northern Middle’s bus loop), 6:15 to 6:30 p.m.
• Garrett College Parking Lot A, 6:50 to 7:05 p.m.
• Dennett Road Educational Complex, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
• Liberty Mews, 5 to 5:15 p.m.
• Crellin United Methodist Church, 5:30 to 5:45 p.m.
• Deer Park, 198 Frank Custer Drive, 6:05 to 6:20 p.m.
• Gorman Fire Hall, 6:40 to 6:55 p.m.
• Bloomington, 276 North Branch Ave., 5 to 5:15 p.m.
• Kitzmiller, 290 W. Main St., 5:45 to 6 p.m.
• Loch Lynn, Town Hall, 6:25 to 6:40 p.m.
Wednesday distribution sites:
• Dennett Road Educational Complex and Northern High School, 1 to 1:30 p.m.
All operations are subject to change depending on guidance and changes in regulations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
