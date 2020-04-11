OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners approved the purchase of property for $999,064 for the Emergency Operations Center, with state funding to cover $800,000 of the cost, when they held a virtual public meeting.
A link to the recorded broadcast can be found at https://bit.ly/4-6-Public-Meeting.
The request for a fiscal 2021 property tax exemption for Catholic Charities Senior Communities — Backbone Housing Inc. was approved.
Appointments were made to the Garrett County Commission for Women.
A program was created to offer a deferred county accommodations tax option.
Updates were made on the COVID-19 county response efforts. Collaborative efforts were reviewed by Health Officer Bob Stephens.
Garrett County Economic Development and Garrett County Development Corp. created a $200,000 Emergency Pandemic Loan Fund.
A COVID-19 webpage was created for federal, state and local business resources at www.GCEDonline.com.
Concerns that are to be presented during any public meeting should be scheduled with Carol A. Riley-Alexander by 11 p.m. on Monday one week prior to the meeting.
The next scheduled public meeting will include a community county update presentation immediately following April 21 at 4 p.m. in the Garrett County Courthouse public meeting room.
