OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners approved the purchase of property for $999,064 for the Emergency Operations Center, with state funding to cover $800,000 of the cost, when they held a virtual public meeting.

A link to the recorded broadcast can be found at https://bit.ly/4-6-Public-Meeting.

The request for a fiscal 2021 property tax exemption for Catholic Charities Senior Communities — Backbone Housing Inc. was approved.

Appointments were made to the Garrett County Commission for Women.

A program was created to offer a deferred county accommodations tax option.

Updates were made on the COVID-19 county response efforts. Collaborative efforts were reviewed by Health Officer Bob Stephens.

Garrett County Economic Development and Garrett County Development Corp. created a $200,000 Emergency Pandemic Loan Fund.

A COVID-19 webpage was created for federal, state and local business resources at www.GCEDonline.com.

Concerns that are to be presented during any public meeting should be scheduled with Carol A. Riley-Alexander by 11 p.m. on Monday one week prior to the meeting.

The next scheduled public meeting will include a community county update presentation immediately following April 21 at 4 p.m. in the Garrett County Courthouse public meeting room. 

