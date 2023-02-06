MCHENRY — The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will meet Feb. 15 at the Pine Lodge Steak House. Members will gather for social time at 4:30 p.m. The 6 p.m. meeting will begin with a presentation by Mark Clookie, co-founder of Prevention Now, a nonprofit organization using data to predict patterns of human trafficking so “it can be stopped before it’s begun.”
The business meeting will include updates on programs, including the annual Ruth Hinebaugh Umbel Scholarships, fundraising, the Soldier’s Angels Project and the Mamie Eisenhower Literacy Project. Donations will be collected to support the Kindness for Keira project to assist the clients of the foster care program at the Department of Social Services.
To reserve a seat, call 301-501-0444.
