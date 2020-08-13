Call 811 before digging begins
CUMBERLAND — Columbia Gas reminds homeowners and contractors that before they pick up a shovel, they need to pick up the telephone and call 811.
The national “Call Before You Dig” number connects homeowners and contractors with the Miss Utility system in Maryland. The organization provides the opportunity for utility companies to mark buried pipes and cables before digging commences, protecting not only the utility lines, but homeowners and contractors as well.
Maryland law requires that a homeowner or contractor call 811 at least two full business days prior to beginning excavation. The person conducting the excavation is charged with the responsibility of making the call.
The 811 hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and is free for homeowners.
For more information on digging safely in Maryland, visit www.MissUtility.net.
