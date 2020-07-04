Street closures planned July 6-7
CUMBERLAND — Two city streets will be closed Monday and Tuesday while crews conduct gas line work, the Cumberland Engineering Department said.
Baltimore Street between George Street and Queen City Drive and George Street between Baltimore Street and Union Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Detour signs will route vehicles around the construction site each day.
This schedule may change due to weather conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.