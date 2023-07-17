GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will present the Gerdan Quartet on July 22 at 7 p.m. at the Village Church in Spruce Forest.
Gerdan — Kaleidoscope of World Music is a professional ensemble from the Washington, D.C., area. The group is named after a multicolored, intricately woven beaded necklace from the Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine. The musicians bring alive rich arrangements that reflect their passion for traditional Eastern European folk melodies and rhythms.
The Gerdan concert program features contrasting musical styles. Traditional songs and folk melodies get original arrangements in combinations of acoustic folk art instruments. The musicians of Gerdan share the Eastern European multicultural music experience from generation to generation.
Tickets may be bought at the door, in the Penn Alps Gift Shop or at https://www.musicatpennalps.org/tickets/. Anyone 19 and under is admitted free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.