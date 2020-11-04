CUMBERLAND — As part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is encouraging people to get a free virtual memory screening. AFA is offering free screenings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Memory screenings are conducted through secure videoconference. Appointments can be made by calling 866-232-8484. A computer, smartphone or tablet containing a webcam is needed to participate in the program.
“Just as we get regular screenings for other parts of our bodies, we need to make sure we get a checkup from the neck up as well,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA president and CEO. “If you’re having memory issues, it’s important to get them checked out; if you’re not, it’s still valuable to get a baseline. Be proactive about your brain health during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and get a memory screening.”
Memory screenings consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The screening takes 15 minutes and is confidential. Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.
Early detection matters when it comes to memory issues. Some memory problems can be caused by treatable or curable conditions, such as a vitamin deficiency or thyroid problem. If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can enable the person to begin medications sooner, provide greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial and allow them to take a more active role in making health, legal and financial decisions.
For more information about memory screenings, Alzheimer’s disease or support services available, visit www.alzfdn.org or call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484.
