LAVALE — County United Way announces the annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive to benefit students in Allegany County on Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the LaVale Walmart and the Staples parking lots.
“This event has been incredibly well-supported in the past,” said Michele Walker, County United Way executive director. “In 2022, we collected over 8,248 school supply items with a value of $13,949, in Allegany County. All school supplies stay in Allegany County.”
New supplies can be dropped off to fill the buses or at other drop-off sites before the event date. Businesses can contact Walker at 301-722-2700 if interested in picking up a box.
The CUW has begun a contest for this year’s Stuff the Bus boxes. Businesses are asked to decorate their boxes and send photos to michele@cuw.org. “We will then share the pictures on our webpage for votes on the best decorated box. This is a great way to have some fun while working on a greater cause,” said Walker.
Items being collected include backpacks, colored pencils, composition books, crayons, disinfecting wipes, erasers, glue sticks/glue, hand sanitizer, highlighters, notebook paper, pencils, pens, pencil cases, Post-it notes, reusable water bottles, rulers/scissors, thin dry-erase markers, three-prong folders with pockets, three-ring binders, one-subject spiral notebooks, three-subject spiral notebooks, washable markers and zippered baggies.
Supplies will be donated to the board of education, Allegany County Library System and Union Rescue Mission for distribution throughout the school year.
Checks should be made payable to County United Way and mailed to 113A S. Centre St., Cumberland, MD 21502 with AC Stuff the Bus noted on the check memo.
