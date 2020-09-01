DR. WALLACE: Recently, my grandmother bought me an expensive sweater on my 18th birthday. It’s a very nice gift, but it just so happens that I’m not a sweater girl. I don’t own any sweaters, and I likely won’t be too comfortable trying to wear this one. Instead of sweaters, I prefer to wear sweatshirts when it’s cold outside.
So, I’d like to return the sweater and get the cash that my grandparents paid for it. That way, I can purchase something I like from a store near our home. My mom says it would be improper to return the sweater because it was charged on a credit card and Grandma would have to be there for the refund. What should I do? I just want something that I will like to wear.
I feel that this would be better for me, and that way, my grandma’s money would be better spent on a gift I would get some use from! — Granddaughter, via email
GRANDDAUGHTER: Most stores will refund unwanted merchandise given as gifts for in-store exchanges with no questions asked. If, by chance, the store where the sweater was purchased will allow you a full cash refund, it would be perfect for you. However, it may be that they will only allow in-store exchanges. In that case, I have a suggestion for you: Look around that particular store to see if there’s a sweatshirt there that you would like. If so, make that exchange. If not, be sure to have your mother go to the store with you.
Why? If you can’t find what you want there, perhaps Mom could find something at that store she would like for herself — or she may find a suitable gift for anyone she may be planning to give a gift to in the near future.
If you go the “Mom route,” perhaps you can work out an arrangement with her to give you the cash value of the item(s) she purchases, and you can then take that cash to another store to get the type of sweatshirt you would enjoy.
DR. WALLACE: I hope you remember me and the letter I wrote to you way back when, which actually was over 10 years ago! I’m the guy who mentioned that I really, really enjoy smoking pot, and I even informed you in my letter that, someday, marijuana would be able to be purchased legally in many places across America. Well, well, well, ole Doc, that someday has arrived! I guess you might say I’m a pretty smart dude!
Just don’t ask me to predict who wins the next Super Bowl or when we will finally get a vaccination for COVID-19. My prognostication skills are confined to one chronic area, if you catch my drift. Just thought you might like to know that I’m hitting some smoke right now as I write this to you. I love this wonderful weed! — Mr. Predicto, via email
MR. PREDICTO: You receive an A grade for your prediction that marijuana use would become legalized, but your overall grade-point average in my book is still a C — and I feel even that grade is generous. That’s because smoking anything that allows the smoke to damage your lungs would garner an F in any class of mine.
I predict that you will soon stop smoking all substances and that you will enjoy being a smart dude for a long, long time. At the very least, I would suggest that you explore the moderate use of edibles versus the ongoing, regularly inhaled cannabis use, as this quite likely would be much easier on your body, especially your lungs.
I further predict that you will soon wise up and develop a desire to keep yourself as healthy as possible. I hope my prediction for you comes true, Mr. Predicto!
