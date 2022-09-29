CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts invites the public to an exhibition of Mike Miller’s sculptures and paintings along with Autumn Ritchie’s ink and other drawings.
The show will run through Nov. 6 with the opening reception Oct. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Miller was born in North Carolina but moved to Cumberland when he was 4 and had already been interested in doing art since he was 3 years old. Through the years he was influenced by artists like Salvador Dali and Picasso among many others.
“I’ve done prop making for live theater, materials I’ve used have been anywhere from wire, wood, sugar, glass, plaster, foam and clay. I use acrylic when painting. On a side note, I am very frugal with the items around my house when it comes to sculpting and use what I got laying around. I’m thankful for the art community for giving me a chance to share my talent,” he said.
Miller plans to accomplish “Marcus,” his 11th sculpture in “The Piece” series based on characters from a short independent film that is in the process.
Ritchie is a self-taught artist originally from Frostburg who lives in Cumberland. She discovered her passion for ink drawings while learning about Albrecht Dürer in high school art class. Her artwork is primarily macabre with elements of cross hatching and splatter painting. She dabbles in alcohol markers as well as Prisma color pencils.
The museum, located at 104 Washington St., is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The historic building and gardens are available for rentals by contacting gilchristgalleryandmuseum@gmail.com or 301-724-5800.
