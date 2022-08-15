CUMBERLAND — The 14th annual Gilchrist Gala, “Forbidden Fruit,” will offer live music and entertainment along with gourmet hors d’oeuvres and select fine wine and beers Aug. 20 from 7 to 11 p.m. The event is hosted by the Cumberland Cultural Foundation and will include live and silent auctions and prize pop auctions with balloons.
Attendees can enjoy the exhibition in the museum, which is a joint show of artist Sheri Sensabaugh and her daughter Chelsea Betz, “Nature versus Nurture.” During the celebration, Betz will be finishing a painting that was started by her mother, resulting in a unique original piece of art to be purchased during the live auction.
This is the C. William Gilchrist’s Museum of the Arts major fundraiser, which is the main source of income for day-to-day operations, upkeep and continuation of community outreach programs. To sponsor the event, which includes a ticket for admission, visit www.glichristgallery.com or contact President Cristina Freas at 301-724-5800.
The event is held in the museum’s garden under a large tent at 104 Washington St. Tickets will be available at the door or call 407-312-1447 or 410-967-9112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.