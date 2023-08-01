CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts invites the public to the opening reception for Sonia Pratt’s exhibition of multimedia artwork in encaustic and cold wax Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. The show continues until Aug. 27 with the gallery open for visitors Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 104 Washington St.
Pratt is a multimedia artist working predominately in encaustic — using pigments mixed with hot wax that are burned in as an inlay — and cold wax but she likes to explore many materials. Her main inspiration comes from the agrarian and coal mining culture of Appalachia, where her ancestors lived for generations.
Her experiences and personal history have provided her with a firsthand view of communities, the natural world and the culture of a specific region. She finds inspiration every day from memories, materials, literature, history, industry and nature.
“My process is intuitive,” said Pratt. “I like building layers of history in my work, then excavating the surface and building back. Many times, I include found materials, collage, prints, drawings and mark making until I reach my desired results. It is not unusual to include 20 to 50 layers. My work goes through many changes in my process. Sometimes my work has recognizable subject matter, other times I choose to eliminate, refine and simplify to an abstract form. I like rich complex surfaces that can be achieved with the many layers of both cold wax and encaustic.”
Pratt will be the guest artist during the Gilchrist’s upcoming gala, creating an artwork that will then be auctioned. Tickets to the gala will be available at the exhibit. For more information, visit facebook.com/gilchristgallery or call 240-580-1070.
