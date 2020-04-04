DR. WALLACE: I’m a 15-year-old girl, and one of my teachers calls all of the girls in my class “dear.” If a girl raises her hand, he’ll say, “Yes, my dear.” When a boy is called on, he addresses him as “buddy.” All of his students are called this, so I’ll admit in advance he does not single anyone out or play any favorites. But it is still so very weird! Can this be considered harassment? If it is, I’d like to get him fired and then sue him.
I asked my girlfriend if she would help me turn this guy in to the school board, and she said, “I’d be crazy to complain about this teacher, I’m getting an A in the class, and besides, I don’t believe he is harassing his students.” Well, no wonder she likes him. She’s an A student, and I mostly get C+ grades even though I participate just as much in class as she does. Sometimes I wonder why I even keep Miss Smarty-Pants as my friend. How do I get this teacher fired? — Unhappy Student, via email
UNHAPPY STUDENT: I think you’re overreacting. I agree it would be better if the teacher addressed each student by his or her name, but calling it harassment to use the terms “buddy” and “my dear” is grossly expanding the definition of the word “harassment.”
In any case, I suggest that you open the lines of communication with this teacher. Before you even think about filing a complaint against him with the principal or school board, try talking to him to understand why you’re not getting the grade you think you deserve. And don’t bring up your friend’s grade; it’s irrelevant to your situation. If your conversation isn’t satisfactory, have your parents talk to him.
If you and your parents feel his attitude is truly discriminatory, the next step would be to have your parents meet with the principal. Bringing a harassment complaint before a school board should be the last resort, not the first.
DR. WALLACE: I’ve read many columns where you tell teens that school administrators have the right to search a student’s locker without permission. I think you’re sorely mistaken. Teens have constitutional rights just like adults do! We all know that a search warrant must be obtained before a search can commence on a citizen’s home. Well, the very same fact is also true for a student’s locker! We live in a free democracy, not a communist state!
Please check out your information before you pass it on as fact. School principals who do open lockers without permission do so because they know that a student is not aware of the search laws that actually exist. I bet you, a former principal, don’t even know the law. — Not Falling for It, via email
NOT FALLING FOR IT: I’ve indeed covered this topic before, but I would be happy to give you the same facts and answer that I’ve stood by (correctly) for years. Teenagers’ rights are indeed protected by the Constitution, but they don’t have all the same rights and privileges that adults have. The Bill of Rights guarantees teens freedom from unreasonable searches, but there are qualifications to this freedom on school grounds. A 1985 United States Supreme Court decision states that if school officials have reasonable suspicion of illegal behavior, a student’s locker can be searched without permission.
A little bit of knowledge without full situational context can cause an individual to be quite misinformed. Your letter is a good example of this. I do appreciate that you have been interested enough to read this column regularly and proactive enough to write in to share your specific viewpoint. Thank you.
DR. WALLACE: I met this nice-looking guy at a party a few months ago. He asked me for my phone number, and I gave it to him. In the past six weeks, we’ve gone out a couple of times. The first date was wonderful, and I kind of think I fell in love with him that very night. Well, the other dates that followed weren’t quite so great because he now has a habit of becoming sexually aggressive. He literally tries to put his hands all over me in places no self-respecting woman would allow, especially with a guy she only recently met.
So, now I’m torn between the infatuation I have for him and the task of slapping his hands away each time we go out. If he only wanted to hold my hand, put his arm around my shoulders during a movie and give me a good-night kiss, I’d be in heaven. But now, every time I see him, I feel as if I have to prepare myself like I’m going into battle.
Worst of all, he becomes this weird mix of pouty and angry when I refuse his advances. He has a reputation of being quite a lady’s man who brags about all the girls he has “conquered” to his group of guy friends. Well, I’m not planning to be on his “conquered list” anytime soon. It also worries me that even though we have not become physical in any way, he could still tell his buddies that we have been. I’m getting a little worried now about my reputation since several of his friends and many of mine know we have been dating for a while now.
Last week, he called me and invited me to a fraternity party. I’d really like to go because some other people I know will be there, and it sounds like it would be a lot of fun. My heart tells me to go for it, but a little voice in the back of my head keeps telling me not to attend this event with him. Please give me your opinion. Am I overreacting to his advances? After all, once I push back at him hard, he does eventually keep his hands to himself. If I leave him, I’ll also miss his funny stories. He’s a great conversationalist. — College Woman on Defense, via email
COLLEGE WOMAN ON DEFENSE: The handle you signed off with on your letter says it all! A college woman such as you should not have to play defense on every single date.
Since you asked for my advice, I will give it to you. Break this relationship off immediately. Life is too short to spend time with someone who is this incompatible with your values and this disrespectful to you as a woman.
Yes, some fraternity parties can be a lot of fun, and I trust you will have many chances to attend a few of them with friends or dates who share your values. And parties or not, at some point, you will meet a young man who can hold great conversations with you and have respect for your personal space as he gets to know you. The sooner you move on from this Casanova, the sooner you will meet a nice guy that you won’t have to battle every time you wish to go out together.
Generally, when a voice in your head tells you one thing and your heart tells you another, you should listen to the little warning voice in your head.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com.
