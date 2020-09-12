DR. WALLACE: My girlfriends and I have prepared a list of five rules for guys who are dating or planning to date today’s teen girls. We hope this helps all types of guys, from the shy boys to the macho ones. When these rules are followed, it benefits the girls, too. So, boys:
Do look beyond the “popular pool” for people to date. A date is a way to have fun and to get to know someone a little better; it’s not a marriage contract. Don’t be afraid to ask out shy people or people outside your circle of friends.
Do remember that members of the opposite sex are people, too. They are not from an alien species. They want to feel comfortable and be treated with kindness and respect, just like you. When you’re wondering how to act on a date, a good rule of thumb is: How would I feel about that?
Do act naturally. Guys don’t have to put on a macho act, curse or talk tough any more than girls have to flutter their eyelashes. Being yourself is much more fun than trying to become a stereotype.
Do be prepared to pay for everything if you initiated the date, but if your date offers to pay for popcorn or ice cream, ask, “Are you sure?” and then agree to the payment with the proper tone and appreciation.
Don’t be insensitive to your date’s signals about touching. It’s always wrong to try to force yourself, either by word or touch, on another person. — Girl Group, via email
GIRL GROUP: Your advice is well thought out and right on the mark. I’m pleased to publish the “rules” and thoughts your girl group has outlined here in our column. And now, to be fair, I’d like to encourage a group of teen boys to also submit their list of “rules” and thoughts about teen dating in today’s fast-evolving world.
DR. WALLACE: I am very weight-conscious and want to maintain my present weight of 115 pounds. I used to weigh almost 130 pounds, so I have trimmed down a bit over the past year. I eat mostly nutritious food, but I also count calories since I indulge in a few extra snacks here and there. My grandmother said that lettuce and celery are foods that have “minus” calories. Is that true? Actually, I don’t see how it could be. All foods have calories, so she’s likely off her rocker or off her meds, right? — Into Nutrition, via email
INTO NUTRITION: Certain vegetables, such as celery, spinach, lettuce and cucumbers, are indeed very low in calories, and it just might be possible that you may burn up more calories just chewing and digesting these high-water content vegetables than they actually contain. Yes, I know “negative” is a bit of a stretch, but it actually is not too far off.
So, your wise old grandmother is basically correct with her comment, even though she’s not being extremely precise as to the number of calories involved. But that’s not unusual. Grandmothers are correct most of the time, so let’s give yours a thumb’s up on her comment to you. I’d say she’s solidly on her rocker and has her meds fully under control!
DR. WALLACE: I’m a very good student, and I love my parents. I also have several good friends. I’m active in school activities and donate my time to charitable causes. I attend church regularly and babysit occasionally. As you can see, I am quite active most of the time, but when I’m at home, I like to spend time in my room alone.
My mother recently said she was concerned that I spend too much time in my room behind closed doors. She shocked me by saying she was worried I might be depressed! She even asked me if I had ever thought about committing suicide. I literally couldn’t believe my ears!
Then she started crying, and that made me cry because I was so caught off guard by the whole line of questioning. When I cried, she actually said: “You don’t ever have to do that. You can always come to me.”
Now, to this very day, I remain stunned that she thought I could be suffering from depression. I told her that I enjoyed being alone at times and that I found the peace and quiet of my alone time soothing as a break from my busy daily life — nothing more, nothing less.
I was writing to you so you can print this so that my mother can relax and accept that it is normal for teenage girls to sometimes just want to be alone in their rooms. — Stunned and Confused, via email
STUNNED AND CONFUSED: I can understand that your mother might have had a touch of concern for you, but her approach was most definitely over-the-top. The good news is that she loves you very much and would do anything to help you.
However, in your case, as you accurately pointed out, enjoying time alone does not mean that you are lonely. The fact that you are active but cherish the time you spend “behind closed doors” by yourself is perfectly normal. I’m happy to print your letter here so that your mom can revisit this topic from a lighter perspective and so that she’ll know that I agree with you on this issue.
But in terms of looking out for a cherished daughter, I can also understand why your mother wanted to check in on you. It’s just that she assumed too much before she spoke openly with you. You’re both the wiser going forward now, and that is a very good thing.
