DR. WALLACE: I’m 16 and really need your advice! I think I’m totally in love, but I don’t know what to do about it. Last year, many of my school friends told me that a guy liked me. I’ve waited all school year for him to talk to me, but he didn’t say one word. Once school started again, all of this started over again. Kids came up to me and said he liked me. One of the kids was his best friend.
I discussed things like this with my mom, and she told me to be a little assertive and try talking to him to let him know that I heard that he likes me and that I like him, too. About six weeks ago, I walked up to him when he was with one of his friends and told him I heard that he likes me. I was shocked when he told me I was mistaken and he didn’t even know who I was. I glanced down at his notebook, and my name was written all over it.
All I could say was that I was sorry for the mix-up, as one of my friends might have been referring to someone else. I was so embarrassed that I almost cried. Since then, I have laid low, and now our school is closed. When we go back, what should I do? I waited for a month to see if he would ever come up on his own to talk to me, but so far, he has not made any further contact.
I do still think he likes me, based on what I saw on his notebook and the look in his eyes when I first went up and spoke to him — Mixed-Up Teen, via email
MIXED-UP TEEN: Perhaps you can use this time when schools are closed to reach out to him again. See if one of your friends has his phone number so you can text or call him.
I feel from your letter that this guy likes you enough to want to speak to you, but when he came face to face with you, he was unprepared, so he didn’t have the courage to admit it. It also didn’t help matters that his friend heard the conversation. Don’t shy away from this young man. Perhaps you might be able to start a text conversation or actually call him to ask him how he is managing his schoolwork at home these days. You could ask him for suggestions on the best ways to study under these circumstances.
If you can become “study buddies,” then when you do return to school, you’ll both feel that you know each other much better, and it will be much easier to have good conversations in person.
Once you get that far, the two of you should have a nice friendship at the very least. And remember that a great friendship is a wonderful foundation for a potential romantic relationship.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 19 and attending a local community college in my city. I will, hopefully, be transferring to a four-year university next fall. Standing in my way of accomplishing this are a few classes in subjects I find boring. I am currently enrolled in these classes and have no problems with completing the required homework from week to week. However, when it comes to taking the tests, I kind of panic and struggle to remember what I knew so well the night before! So, now I’m wondering if you have any suggestions on how to overcome this type of problem. — Teen With Test Anxiety, via email
TEEN WITH TEST ANXIETY: Struggling on tests is a common problem. Some students, no matter how well they know the material, put so much psychological pressure on themselves they can’t access this knowledge effectively at test time. I had some teens tell me they feel their brain actually “freezes up,” and they seem to forget everything they were studying so hard to learn in the days leading up to the test.
I suggest that you make an appointment with your teachers to discuss what can be done to help you overcome this stressful situation. Knowing the teachers are on your side and not out to get you may ease your fears and let you relax enough to perform up to capacity on your tests. Believe me, each teacher of yours has as much interest in your success as you do! One final idea: As you study key subject matter, try to think of something funny that associates with that material. Then, practice recalling the funny associations you’ve created in the days leading up to your future tests.
Once the test is in front of you, I believe you’ll experience a bit of a smile or even a stifled laugh as you think about the funny association. Once you do this, you’ll likely relax and realize that you do know the material, and it will hopefully flow well for you.
DR. WALLACE: What is going on with this scary virus that the whole world seems to be worried about? I’m 16, and my parents are very concerned for our family’s health. What are we doing as a country to stop this problem? My parents keep telling me to wash my hands a lot and keep my distance from other people for the next month or so.
My school is already closed down, and I feel scared and confused as to what is going on and what we can all do about it. I’m hearing from some of my friends who are taking this very seriously, but I also have other friends who keep telling me “it’s no big deal.” Is this something that I should focus on and take seriously, or should I just ignore it, stay home and do my homework until they send us all back to school? -- Worried Teen, via email
WORRIED TEEN: Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and current president of Resolve to Save Lives, was interviewed on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Frieden stated that America has three national goals:
No. 1: Reduce the number of infections,
No. 2: Improve the outcomes in people who have infection.
No. 3: Reduce the societal and economic harms of this pandemic.
Frieden was also the New York City Heath Commissioner from 2002 to 2009, and he said that he feared there are presently over 100,000 unreported infections in New York and that it is crucial for citizens of all ages to practice social distancing and self-quarantining.
Why is social distancing so important? Because this is the very best way at this point in time for our society to “flatten the curve” of overall infection in the population. Frieden explained that it takes an average of five to six days from the date of the initial infection for a person of any age to start to get sick enough to notice something may be wrong. Then, for some people, the symptoms may be mild and go away gradually within a week or so. Others, however become very, very sick another seven days or so after noticing the first symptoms -- some to the point of requiring immediate hospitalization.
The key for our society is to have everyone act as if they may have this virus even if they do not so the potential for it to spread from person to person is reduced. One of the main problems is that a person with no symptoms, or even very mild symptoms, could be infected and therefore spread the virus to another person who may have a very different reaction to this virus.
Our health care professionals are working long, hard hours to help as many people as they can, and they are putting themselves at great personal risk. We should all honor their service by respecting and adhering to the suggestions that have been outlined by our government during this time.
In the long run, we hope to create a new vaccine that can afford protection against the COVID-19 virus. This is being done at the fastest speed possible but will still take roughly 12 months to accomplish, if all goes well. This timing makes us acutely aware that we all need to be proactive to cut down on the spread of this new threat.
To learn more about this important matter, visit https://coronavirus.gov. It may save you, a loved one or a fellow citizen that you’ve never met. It is in everyone’s best interest to take this matter seriously.
