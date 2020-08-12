CUMBERLAND — Girl Scouts can earn a commemorative 19th Amendment patch from Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts.
Through the new online program, troops and individual Girl Scouts will learn about the 19th Amendment, the women’s suffrage movement and Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts’ unique roots in women’s history.
The three-part digital program introduces Girl Scouts to Wolf Trap founder Catherine Filene Shouse and guides them through key events of her accomplished life through an online scavenger hunt.
Participants will apply what they’ve learned to produce a performance piece of their own.
The goal of the program is to share Shouse’s story, celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and inspire creativity and confidence through performing arts.
August marks the 100th anniversary of Congress ratifying the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, legally granting women the right to vote.
While this was a momentous win for women’s rights, many Black, indigenous and immigrant women would not gain the vote for years to come.
The National Park Service has partnered with Girl Scouts to commemorate 100 years of women’s suffrage and to highlight the fight for women’s rights, evident in park sites across the country.
To participate, visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/youthprograms/girl-scouts-19th-amendment.htm.
