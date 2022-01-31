CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council will present two exhibitions with a public opening Feb. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Saville Gallery will feature the work of Erwin Timmers in an exhibition titled “Reflections in Glass.” Timmers is co-founder and director of the Washington Glass School and one of the D.C. area’s leading eco-artists. Recycling, waste, the environment and the ways in which all three relate to society are recurring themes in his work. The exhibition can be viewed online at https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/saville-exhibition/ during the exhibition period.
The Schwab Gallery will display the winning photographs from Allegany County Tourism, the Mountain Side of Maryland’s fourth annual Mountain Maryland Photo Contest. The contest invites the community and visitors to share images that tell Allegany County, the Mountain Side of Maryland’s story of place, culture, lifestyle and recreation. This is the first time in the contest’s history that winning photographs will be on display for the public to view. The exhibition can be viewed at https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/schwab-exhibition/ during the exhibition period.
Both exhibitions will run through Feb. 26.
