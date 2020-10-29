CUMBERLAND — Baltimore City Hall, the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower and Government House, together with hundreds of other buildings around the world, will light up teal on Nov. 5 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.
The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.
“Having these Maryland landmarks ‘go teal’ on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”
The Maryland landmarks will be joined by more than 260 other sites worldwide in going teal for Alzheimer’s awareness. Individuals can participate by wearing teal, posting photos on their social media platforms using the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal or by turning their Facebook cover profile/cover photo teal. More information can be found at www.lighttheworldinteal.com.
More than 5.8 million Americans, including 110,000 Maryland residents, are living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to nearly triple by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
