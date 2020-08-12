I spilled some hot wing sauce on my shirt and now I have to figure out the best way to remove the stain. Certainly, I have a multitude of options available to me.
I can “shout” it out or “oxy-clean” it. I might “resolve” to eradicate the stain with Ka-boom. Elbow grease, nail polish remover, vinegar and orange peels have all been used with varying success.
So, thank goodness I’ve noticed some new products in the stain removal arena. One is what appears to be a giant toothbrush.
First, you put the cleaning agent on the spot, and then take the battery-operated spinning brush to work the cleaner into the stain. How this differs from just rubbing the pieces of cloth together, I’m not sure.
Another new product is an ultrasonic wand. It works at 50,000 waves per second to loosen the most stubborn stains. I’ve never personally used these products, but they sure work well on TV, so they must be good.
Our culture definitely does not like stains and will go to almost any lengths to rid the world of them. The Bible speaks of another kind of pesky stain. It is the stain of sin on a human soul. It is the past memories of personal failures and bad decisions that are so hard to remove. The book of Isaiah, chapter 1, verse 18 says, “Come now, let us reason together,” says the Lord. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.” How are the stains of sin removed? The New Testament reveals that it is through God’s son, Jesus Christ. Jesus came, died, and rose to new life in order that our sins may be forgiven. You can find out more about God’s powerful stain remover in church this Sunday.
As for those giant, sonic, stain-removing toothbrushes, I really look for Crest white strips to get into the carpet stain removal business soon.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
