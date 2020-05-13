There’s just not anything interesting to write about.
Oh sure, there’s a global pandemic, but that’s been reported and written about for months now. It’s true that this is a presidential election year, but next to a global pandemic it seems to pale in comparison. Economic crisis, unemployment, plummeting oil prices, tension with China and face mask shortages? It’s all been done. Just like a made bed ... it’s covered.
What about Mother’s Day, you ask? Well, I forgot all about that one, so it’s a little late to do it now. What about some good news? Missed my chance on that, too, since John Krasinski started his basement network (worth a look by the way). So here is what is left.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” Some may say, “This is not news, and if it is, it is old news.” I disagree. I searched several news sites for any story relating to this and found none, so I am providing a summary of the big news in John 3:16. First of all, God loves you. In a world where people are searching everywhere for love, it turns out love found us in the person of Jesus Christ. Pastor Rick Warren said, “God’s love is like an ocean, you can see its beginning, but not its end.” Secondly, the one who loves us has given us a gift and that gift is eternal life in heaven and is available to anyone who desires it, believes it and accepts it. Finally, I believe God has set the example for his followers. He has shown us how to love each other, whether in a pandemic or in good times.
Sure, maybe this is old news, but it remains the best news the world has ever received and it is worthy to be repeated and remembered. And one last thing, happy belated Mother’s Day.
David Sandvick is the Pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
