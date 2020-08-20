BEDFORD, Pa. — The Bedford County Players will present a drive-in musical production of “Godspell” with the help of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce and Bedford County Fairgrounds.
The live on-stage performance will be projected to the screen with sound being transmitted directly to vehicle radios.
The socially distanced production allows actors, who will wear face shields, to maintain 6 feet of distance at all times.
Kay Dull directs the production and Jim Dull is the technical director.
“Godspell” will run Sept.18-20 at the Silver Lining Drive-In located at the Bedford County Fairgrounds.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performances. Tickets can be reserved by calling 814-623-7555.
Sponsors include Soaring Eagle Productions, Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, Bedford County Fair, Live-Well Chiropractic, Fisher’s Pharmacy, Town Hill Auto Sales and Service, Waves Hair Studio and Jeffrey Raynes and Jennifer Leibfreid.
