“I think there is a world market for maybe five computers.” This was the thinking of Thomas Watson, the chairman of IBM in 1943. He was only off by about a billion.
Looking back, we can see that even a brilliant man could not clearly see the future. There are others with similar vision problems. For example, Lord Kelvin, president of the Royal Society in 1895, said, “Heavier-than-air flying machines are impossible.” Or consider the words of a Western Union internal memo from 1876, “This ‘telephone’ has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered a means of communication. The device is inherently of no value to us.”
Gary Cooper defended his decision to pass on the role of Rhett Butler and said, “I’m just glad it’ll be Clark Gable who’s falling on his face and not Gary Cooper.” I suppose it’s difficult to make solid decisions based on the unknown future.
As a pastor, I hear similar reasoning about life. Things like, “I have plenty of time to get my heart right with God.” Or, “I just don’t see how going to church is going to help me be a better person.” The reality of life is that no one knows how long they have to live but we all the same opportunity to ready ourselves for its conclusion. God has given us his word and his church to clarify what lies in the future so that we can choose to be a part of what God is going to do.
The Bible says that Jesus is coming back again to take his followers to heaven with him. It gives very specific signs of what the world will be like when he does. A good church can help you be ready for that coming day. Stop making bad decisions based on loose understanding of the Bible. Go to a church this Sunday that teaches God’s word. Don’t be like H.M. Warner of Warner Brothers, who in 1927 said, “Who the heck wants to hear actors talk?”
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
