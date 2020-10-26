Today I tried very hard to remember what Halloween costumes I wore as a kid. I did a Google search for 1960s costumes and only came up with hippie costumes for adults. I am pretty sure my mom would not have let me leave the house dressed as a hippie. Oddly, I remember the inside of the mask more than the outside. Keep in mind that circa 1966 most all costumes consisted of a plastic mask and some sort of matching “tie-in-the-back” costume purchased at G.C. Murphy, McCrory’s or the Miracle Mart.
My memory is of the white inside of the mask getting all sweaty from my breathing because the nose holes were too small and the mouth slit almost nonexistent. In fact, the only childhood mask I can remember wearing was Casper the Friendly Ghost. It was a good match because I was a friendly kid and Halloween was for kids. Things have changed. Casper is out, zombies are in and kids must take a back seat to adults who still want to dress up like the world is just a few days past an invasion of vampire aliens. Oh well, at least the adults don’t seem to care as much about getting the candy as they do of being seen. As a young child, the appeal of Halloween was always the candy. I did not want to be scared or to scare, just give me the goods.
More important than how we look for one day a year is how we look and act the other 364 days because that is really what defines who we are and what is important to us. For many people, faith in God, church and worship are important parts of life throughout the year. Going to church is not an act or a costume put on for the day. It is a way of life. If you haven’t been to church for a while, consider attending this weekend. Although you still may need to wear a mask for corona, you likely will not receive any candy for showing up.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
