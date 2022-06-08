CUMBERLAND — The Children’s League will hold its largest fundraiser, the 39th annual Golf Tournament & Cocktail Party, on June 16-17 at the Cumberland Country Club with board member Bucky Belt serving as golf chair.
A cocktail party and live auction will be held June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Reservations are required. An online auction will be held from June 16-24. Numerous businesses and individuals have donated over 75 items to be offered. A link for the auction can be found at www.thechildrensleague.com or call the League office at 301-759-5200.
The golf tournament will be held June 17 with teams teeing off at 7:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Over 200 golfers will take to the course to support The Children’s League. The drawing for a wine basket raffle with wines donated by Harry Chovatia, owner of Maryland Discount Beverage Center, LaVale, will be held at the close of the tournament. Contact the League for wine basket tickets.
The Children’s League is an 88-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves children birth to 21 from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania by providing free orthopedic, cerebral palsy and cleft lip/palate clinics and free speech therapy and physical therapy.
The League is not state or federally funded and is not income or insurance driven. It depends on fundraising efforts and contributions received.
For more information or to have a child seen for a free service, call 301-759-5200.
