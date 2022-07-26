OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust presented a $37,500 donation to United Way of Garrett County, representing the proceeds of the 34th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Oakland Golf Club. This was the 24th year that First United organized the event. The tournament has raised over $629,000 for Garrett County charities.
“The 2022 First United golf tournament was another huge success as we once again benefited the United Way of Garrett County,” said Carissa Rodeheaver, president and chief executive officer. “Year after year, our community generously supports this mission and the great work they do for our county. We sincerely appreciate and thank the golfers, corporate and individual sponsors and local establishments for their continued support.”
“Thank you to our friends at First United Bank and Trust for all the hard work they put into this event and to all the golfers who participated,” said Michele Walker, executive director of County United Way. “We are immensely grateful for the continued support we receive from First United Bank and Trust. This tournament, last year, accounted for one-half of the contributions raised in Garrett County. The proceeds from the First United golf tournament allows the United Way of Garrett County to continue to provide funding to nonprofit organizations in the community that address existing and emerging needs to those most in need. Without the golf tournament, we would not be able to continue to make a difference in so many residents’ lives.”
The first place (low gross) team was Ledo Pizza and the first place (low net) team was Glotfelty Enterprises, each winning $600.
