DEAR READERS: The U.S. government is against concentration of ownership in the veterinary industry by large players. The following is an excerpt from an article published in June by the Veterinary Information Network, written by reporter Ross Kelly.
“Regulator orders NVA to sell still more veterinary hospitals”
“The Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., is intervening in mergers involving veterinary hospitals due to competition concerns. National Veterinary Associates has been ordered to sell more hospitals in the United States, in a further sign that regulators are increasingly uncomfortable about the concentration of ownership in the profession, particularly in emergency and specialty practice. The Federal Trade Commission said today it told the corporate consolidator, owned by German private-equity investor JAB, to sell five clinics — two near Washington, D.C.; one in Richmond, Virginia; one near Denver; and one near San Francisco.” (Full story: news.vin.com)
Mars Inc., also a major owner of veterinary hospitals, may come under FTC scrutiny because of concerns over the pitfalls of monopolistic control: fixing prices, limiting services to set treatment protocols, and promoting specific pet foods that may not be ideal for all animal patients.
This same issue is being addressed in the U.K. as per the article “Are corporate practices frustrating knowledge flow and clinical freedom?” by veterinarian Dr. Mike Davies (Veterinary Record, September 2022).
Dr. Davies tells me that he is an advocate of properly formulated vegan diets for dogs, since so many of his patients are allergic to various animal proteins. I will address this issue in a future column.
DEAR DR. FOX: A friend of mine recently had a very tragic situation where their dog got into his wife’s medications and was on life support for many days; thankfully he is improving, but may have permanent heart and liver damage. Plus my friends have sky-high vet bills.
The dog ingested 400 mg of baclofen, a muscle relaxant. Have you done any articles on how very toxic so many human meds are for dogs? — B.K., Washington, D.C.
DEAR B.K.: I have often raised this issue, especially with dogs eating marijuana left out by their owners, which can be very harmful, as can various prescription drugs.
When an animal is ill, caregivers should consult with a veterinarian and not use any in-home human medications. Tylenol (acetaminophen), for instance, can cause fatal liver damage in dogs.
The FDA has received reports of dogs dying after inadvertent exposure to human medications containing fluorouracil, which is used to treat actinic keratosis (which can progress to skin cancer), warts and other conditions. Pets can ingest fluorouracil if they chew on tubes of topical creams or lick skin where fluorouracil has been applied. Anyone whose pet has been exposed to the drug should seek immediate veterinary care. (Full story: FDA.gov)
Rural communities short on veterinarians
In 202, less than 2% of private veterinary practices in the U.S. exclusively handled large animals, and fewer than 6% handled at least some large animals, according to the AVMA. The combination of high student debt and low wages in rural areas is a driving force, says Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Daniel Grooms. The USDA offers up to $75,000 in student loan forgiveness for veterinarians practicing in rural areas, but this is not a panacea: The average debt load is around $200,000; applicants must submit a resume and seven different forms, plus supporting documents; only one veterinarian per designated shortage area is eligible; and the assistance is taxable. (Full story: KCUR-FM, Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 8)
On the agricultural front, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has committed up to $300 million to help recruit more farmers to adopt organically certified practices. The demand for organically certified foods currently far exceeds the supply, with only 1% of farmlands in organic production.
DEAR READERS: You may enjoy this rather rambling interview of me on YouTube with musician Chris Jeffries, wherein I discuss companion animal health, nutrition and environmental issues: https://youtu.be/APEXmQoSeqI
